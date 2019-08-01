Memorial Services for Laboso and Okoth kick off in Nairobi

, NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 1 – Separate funeral services for Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso and Kibra MP Ken Okoth who both died of cancer were underway in Nairobi Thursday ahead of final rites set for Saturday.

Laboso’s service is being held at the All Saints Cathedral church while that of Kibra MP Ken Okoth was going on at Moi Girls High School in his Kibra Constituency.

A programme released Wednesday indicated that Laboso’s body will be transported to Bomet for public viewing after the service before it is taken to her Koru home in Kisumu County where she will be buried.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu who is also attending the memorial described Laboso as a strong woman who was not afraid of challenges.

“We have lost a great leader who will be remembered for a lot of what she has done for her people and the country,” she said at the memorial service.

Laboso’s service was attended by top government and political leaders—including Deputy President William Ruto, Cabinet Secretaries, several governors among others.

ODM leaders Raila Odinga and other political leaders were expected at Okoth’s funeral service.

There have been wrangles within his family, with those from his rural accusing the organising committee in Nairobi of locking them out.