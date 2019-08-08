Member of dreaded Wakali Kwanza gang shot dead in Mtopanga, Kisauni 

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 8 – Police in Mombasa on Wednesday night shot dead a member of the dreaded Wakali Kwanza criminal gang in Mtopanga, Kisauni constituency.

According to Kisauni Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD) Julius Kiragu, the suspected gang member was shot dead at around 9 pm by police on patrol.

There has been heavy deployment of police in Kisauni and Bamburi area since Monday night following a wave of attack by the Wakali Kwanza gang that left 14 people injured.

Kiragu said the suspect, who was shot in the chest, was with two other criminals when police asked them to surrender.

He has only been identified as “Bwika.”

“He was among a group of three. They were asked to stop, but they tried to escape. His friends were able to escape, and police are still pursuing them,” Kiragu told Capital FM News.

A phone, which is believed to be stolen property, was recovered from the suspect.

Hours after the killing of the suspected gang member, police were able to arrest another youth donning military attire.

The suspect is in police custody.