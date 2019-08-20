Mediation on divisive Revenue Bill set for second round Tuesday

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – A parliamentary team constituted to mediate a dispute between two Houses of Parliament over Division of Revenue Bill 2019 will commence its sittings at 11 am on Tuesday.

The 18-member team comprises of nine members from either House of Parliament.

This is the second attempt by the two Houses of Parliament to try and reach a consensus on the Division of Revenue Bill 2019 after the first round of talks collapsed.

The formation of the committee was precipitated by a Supreme Court ruling delivered by Chief Justice David Maraga on Thursday who maintained that the court was willing to pronounce itself on the matter but advised that the bicameral House of Parliament should first exhaust its constitutional avenues in resolving the standoff that has since affected the delivery of crucial functions in county.

The National Assembly team comprises of Duale, John Mbadi (Suba), Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), Cecily Mbarire (Nominated), Junet Mohammed (Suna East), David ole Sankok (Nominated), Mishi Mboko (Likoni) and Amos Kimunya (Kipipiri).

The Senate will be represented by its Finance committee Chairperson Mohammed Mohamud, Johnstone Sakaja (Nairobi), Ledama ole Kina (Narok), Mutula Kilonzo (Makueni), Charles Kabiru (Kirinyaga), Margret Kamar (Uasin-Gishu) Mithika Linturi (Meru), Okong’o Omogeni (Nyamira), Makali Mulu (Kitui Central) and Rose Nyamunga (Nominated).

The first round of talks hardly yielded results with the National Assembly revising its proposal for county allocation from an initial figure of Sh310 billion to Sh316.5 billion.

The Senate and the Council of Governors are demanding for Sh335.6 billion.