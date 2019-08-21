Marianne Kitany tells court she housed Linturi after he defaulted on rent

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – Marrianne Jebet Kitany, the estranged wife of Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, took the witness stand for the second day on Wednesday affirming that she was indeed married to Meru Senator Mithika Linturi.

Kitany, who formerly worked as the Chief of Staff in Deputy President William Ruto’s office, told the court during a cross-examination Wednesday morning that that she married Linturi in a customary marriage ceremony in 2016.

An elaborate Kalenjin ceremony was attended by members of Linturi’s family, Kitany told Chief Magistrate Peter Gisore.

“Even though he (Linturi) doesn’t like mursik (traditional fermented milk), he took it because it a requirement in Kalenjin tradition,”

She said the Senator had moved in with her after he failed to clear rent arrears. Kitany added that she once gave Linturi Sh200,000 to clear his rent.

“Mithika used to have rent arrears. At some point I gave him Sh200,000 for rent,” Kitany said.

She said Linturi’s six children moved to her house in 2014. Prior to that, Kitany said the six children had accompanied her to Zanzibar where Linturi joined them for a two-week holiday.

The court adjourned to September 28.