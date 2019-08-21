Marianne: I spent millions on holiday overseas to bond with Linturi and his children

, NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 21 – Senator Mithika Linturi’s estranged wife Marianne Kitany is willing to go to whatever lengths to prove she indeed got married to the politician as the fourth wife following the dissolution of three previous marriages.

For two days — Tuesday and Wednesday — she treated Kenyans to scenes from the movies when she narrated in graphic details how their love blossomed from Deputy President William Ruto’s office to Sopa Lodges in Naivasha when she was deployed to ensure Linturi does not table an impeachment motion against then Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru, as she was then known. She is now Anne Mumbi Waiganjo alias Minji Minji.

In her testimony, it was clear that Marianne was just out to distract Linturi from tabling the motion, but things took a new twist for the better or worse with a steamy affair that led to a rocky marriage she is now battling to dissolve.

Marianne filed divorce after falling out with Linturi, but the Senator has refuted claims that they were ever married, only admitting they were “going out”.

Both coming from previous marriages, Marianne told the court that they had to introduce their children to their association “because we lived as husband and wife.”

Already, lawyers representing Marianne have applied for summons against the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Registrar of Births and Deaths, High Court Registrar, Registrar of Marriages and their counterparts from the Registrar of Companies to be witness in the disputed the disputed marriage.

Counsel Elkana Mogaka told Chief Magistrate Peter Gisora that the persons to be summoned will each give an account about the existence of the marriage which has been strongly disputed by Linturi on oath.

The lawyer said that the High Court Registrar will demonstrate and produce previous proceedings on divorce.

The DCI will be required to confirm reports that were made to his office over fraud activities, made against her by Linturi and which he ought to have charged him.

The evidence by this person is part of the demonstration that indeed the two were a couple in contrary to his assertions, the lawyers said.

Marrianne in her second-day testimony, said that indeed she took the Senator’s three children as her own and ensured they went to school together with her two children.

“I took my personal initiative by taking all children including myself and Linturi we went for a trip to Austria where I spent a swooping Sh11 million for the purpose of making both children know each other and their new parents,” she told the court, adding “This happened after Linturi moved to my residence in Kileleshwa following rent distress by his land lord in an apartment located along Ngong Road.”

And she revealed how she even paid the rent arrears Linturi owed his landlord.

“I gave him Sh200,000 when I came across demand letters from the land lord,” she stated.

She told trial the magistrate that the house in Kileleshwa could not accommodate the expanded family, “and that when we took the decision to get a house in Runda in which we got a lease for one year, before we spotted a property and chose to put up our own in which I contributed Sh36 million out of the total cost of Sh 80 million.

And as part of building their family homes, “we decided together to renovate and expand the rural home and put up magnificent houses for both of us and visitors, given that Linturi is a politician who frequently received many visitors.”

The court heard that since she was new in Meru, she organised for contractors from Nairobi who carried out the construction of the house, which costed Sh36 million with her contribution of Sh26 million.

She said the Meru house was to be opened by deputy President William Ruto but due to his busy schedule he sent a representative.

“Linturi personally introduced me to his parents and friends as his wife whenever we visited,” she said.

“I believed in strong relationships that is of wife and husband,” she said, “I even organised for a trip for the children to visit Zanzibar for the purpose of them familiarizing themselves as members of one family, they were taken there by my sister and her husband the trip cost me Sh 800,000,” he said.

Asked by her lawyer Danstan Omari on why she spent a lot money, she said, “I cared about our family.”

And that was not all. “We even went for a trip to Mauritius with all our children where I spent Sh1 million, this clearly demonstrate that we were a couple and not boyfriend and girlfriend.

The hearing will resume on September 28.