Majority Leader, Chief Whip among 6 Kisumu MCAs summoned by ODM for sabotaging Nyong’o

, KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 23 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has summoned six Kisumu Members of County Assembly before its Diciplinary Committee over accusations of sabotaging Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o.

Those required to appear before the party disciplinary organ on August 30 include Assembly Majority Leader Kenneth Onyango, Chief Whip Gard Olima and Deputy Speaker Roy Samo.

Others summoned are nominated MCAs, Caleb Omoro, Nyangoya Oguok and Jane Manuche.

The summonses were signed by Paul Otieno, Secretary Disciplinary Committee and copied to party leader Raila Odinga and ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.

Otieno accused Olima of failing to whip Assembly members to back Kisumu county government’s agenda, according to a letter seen by Capital FM News.

Olima is accused of whipping members to take opposing views to the county’s development agenda.

He is further accused of convening and participating in a press conference where the top county leadership and senior party members were maligned in public.

Olima confirmed that he is ready to appear before the committee and respond to the allegations.

The other members face similar accusations with the nominated MCAs being blamed for failing to advance the interests of the party that nominated them in the Assembly.