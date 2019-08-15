IN PICTURES: Legislators advised to exhaust mediation option in revenue sharing impasse

Today 6:34 pm (3 hours ago)
Supreme Court/Photo: Moses Muoki

By MOSES MUOKI, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – Senators and Members of the National Assembly have been given until September 16, to iron out their differences in the ongoing row over Division of Revenue Bill.

Speakers of the Senate and the National Assembly have each nominate nine members bringing the membership of the mediation team to 18. The legislators from both Houses who are currently on recess will have to call a special sitting, to adopt the report of the Joint House Committee.

 

