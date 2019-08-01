Leaders want Okoth’s Bill on legalising Marijuana passed in his honour

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1- A section of leaders are now urging the National Assembly to approve a Bill seeking the legalisation of Marijuana, in honour of Kibra MP the late Ken Okoth who fronted it.

Led by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, the leaders who spoke during Okoth’s funeral service at Moi Girls High School in Kibra said, the use of Marijuana for medicinal use should not be restricted “because it can also help in managing cancer.”

“Our departed brother had a very important bill. He wanted Marijuana legalized and we are told bhang has medicinal values. MPs Babu Owino and Jaguar please carry on with this Bill, we want it legalized,” said Sonko, while mourning Okoth who succumbed to cancer last week.

A Magistrate’s court on Thursday issued temporary orders blocking his burial, cremation of his body or disposal of any manner pending the determination of a case filed by Ann Thumbi, a nominated County Assembly in Nairobi who wants to be recognised by the family “because I am the mother of his five-year-old son.”

Sonko too waded into the family row, claiming he played part in the woman’s nomination, “after I was approached by the late Okoth. I know for sure they had a relationship.”

On the Marijuana Bill, Sonko added, “As you have heard the President is going to Jamaica, if we legalize he can seal a deal so that we get high-quality Marijuana.”

Throwing weight behind Sonko, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said Okoth’s Bill should be put into consideration, especially due to its medicinal value.

“I would actually want the Bill to be pushed by an ODM legislator,” said Sifuna.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi advised the opposition to pick a sober MP to advocate Okoth’s Bill so that it does not lose its significance which is to help those who need it the most but are suffering in silence.

“Had I consulted the Speaker am sure he would have told me why don’t they look for some else; because honourable Babu Owino and Jaguar are still young and they would want to do some practicals before they bring the bill, please look for a mature person so that he can explain to us what the bill entails,” said Cheboi amid laughter.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka also commented on the Marijuana Bill.

“I have my reservations about this Bill but when it comes to the floor I will send Wiper legislators to represent my views,” said Kalonzo.

The proposed legislation also seeks to create a Marijuana Control Council, create a register of farmers, producers and sellers, licensing and offences.

It also imposes control on the recreational use of Marijuana.