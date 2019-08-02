Laboso’s second memorial service held in Bomet ahead of Saturday burial

, NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – Another memorial service for Bomet Governor, the late Joyce Laboso was underway in Bomet Friday, with top leaders including President Uhuru Kenyatta expected to attend.

The service was held at Bomet Green Stadium where she comes from, a day after another one was held at the All Saints Cathedral Church in Nairobi on Thursday.

Organisers of Laboso’s funeral said her body will be transported to Koru in Kisumu County where she was married.

Laboso succumbed to cancer at the Nairobi Hospital on Monday, barely two weeks after returning home from India where she had been receiving treatment.

During the Thursday service, her widower Edwin Abonyo revealed that she was first diagnosed with cancer 28 years ago, which was treated and healed before it re-occurred recently.

Family members and leaders present showered her with praises, recalling memories they shared, in what was a true celebration of her life.

“Joyce was an incredible woman who truly loved her job. Most of the time she was on her phone talking to Bomet people and sending MPESA to fundraising events. She was so dedicated in her career that we had to get used to calling her teacher, Madam Speaker, Mheshimiwa Laboso and finally Her Excellency Governor as her career grew higher,” her widower Edwin Abonyo told mourners.

Her four children described Laboso as a loving, adorable and truthful mother, who gave them the best in life.

Having been married to a man from a different community and (Luo) culture and being persuaded to succeed her late sister Lorna Laboso as Sotik Member of Parliament, Deputy President William Ruto narrated how the deceased approached him to decide on the name she would use during her campaigns.

“Joyce was not into politics until she was persuaded to succeed her sister. It was not easy when she finally decided to consider it because I remember she came to me and told me. You know my husband is an Abonyo, what will I do? And I told her not to worry we will craft a way to make Mr. Abonyo understand that his name will not be used for now,” said Ruto.

Laboso is married to Abonyo who hails from Koru in Kisumu County but was elected governor in her maternal home in Bomet, in a rare scenario.

“I want to confirm here that Joyce had a superhuman being for a husband that even after not using his name. He supported her political career until the very end. God bless you Edwin,” Ruto said.

Laboso’s best friend who only identified herself as Jane described her as the most loyal person who trusted and respected her husband even when they were not together.

“We have shared so many secrets with Joyce and I am not about to share any of that with you. Joyce was a faithful friend and I remember when we went to the restaurants after she started dating Edwin, we would look away from other men because Joyce did not want any other man to spot her. She loved her husband from when they started dating until her last day on earth,” she said.

The service was attended by several governors, Cabinet Secretaries, MPs, Senators among others.