Laboso was diagnosed with cancer 28 years ago, widower Abonyo reveals

Posted on by JOSEPH MURAYA
A portrait of Joyce Laboso at her memorial service on August 1, 2019.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1- Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso was first diagnosed with cancer 28 years ago when she was treated and healed, according to her widower Dr Edwin Abonyo.

In his eulogy at the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi on Thursday, Dr Abonyo moved mourners as he recalled how the disease re-occurred years later.

“We had just begun to do things, you know, two young people, running around and not sure whether our families really love us or appreciate us,” he said, “they probably think our marriage is going to fail, then comes the disease.”

And when it happened, he said, “I got into my car and drove home. The first person I met was my mother, and while crying, I told her, Joyce is dying.”

Obonyo recounted how the reality of cancer in his wife hit him hard during their early times of their union.

Related Content

Laboso memorial set for Thursday in Nairobi ahead of Saturday burial
Leaders united in mourning Laboso, the amiable Bomet Governor who succumbed to cancer
Surgery that heals fast and leaves minimal scars

‘My mother just prayed for us and said, “God will see you through”.

The disease would later strike again, but the 58-year-old Governor battled confidently without attracting a lot of attention, according to her husband of 37 years.

“Most of you would not have known unless you were her friend, that Joyce had a lot of problems. My children first knew when they were 20. She did not like drama or a situation where you are sympathising with her or lie down in bed because she is sick, that was not Joyce,” he said.

He recalled an incident when Bomet County hosted a marathon, and Laboso was unwell.

“She would run and walk back to the car. She was actually struggling,” he recalled. “We had to take her to actually rest completely. When the Deputy President’s chopper had landed, she quickly got up, washed her face and rushed to receive him. That’s how Joyce used to do things.”

Laboso succumbed to cancer at Nairobi Hospital on Monday, barely two weeks after returning to the country from India where she had gone to seek treatment. She had been admitted to a hospital in the United Kingdom.

Laboso’s four children described her as a ‘loving and adorable mother, who gave them the best in life.”

The memorial service was attended by Deputy President William Ruto, Cabinet Secretaries, MPs, several governors among them Ann Waiguru, Charity Ngilu, Mike Sonko among others.

Another memorial service for Laboso will be held in Bomet on Friday ahead of Saurday burial in Koru, Kisumu County.

Post Views: 353
Popular
Kenyan pilots to halt Juba flights to force release of captured colleagues
Posted on by LABAN WANAMBISI
Raila slams foreign envoys ‘for meddling in Kenya politics’
Posted on by LABAN WANAMBISI
Foreign envoys fault NASA use of extra-constitutional means to challenge State
Posted on by JEREMIAH WAKAYA
Lawyers to boycott courts over disobedience by State officers
Posted on by LABAN WANAMBISI
Rights advocate Ndubi found inebriated near State House, claims drugged
Posted on by SIMON NDONGA
Recent
Anger grows in Italy as bridge toll hits 39
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Hundreds rally in Moscow to demand release of ‘extremist’ teens
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
UK’s Theresa May to visit Kenya on Aug 30
Posted on by JEREMIAH WAKAYA
US blacklists Russian, Chinese companies for breaking North Korea embargo
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Genoa bridge collapse: what we know
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE