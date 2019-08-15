KPC welcomes House inquest into oil spillages, says inquiry will build public confidence

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 –The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has welcomed an inquiry on their policy and regulatory framework by the National Assembly saying it will help build public understanding on their operations.

The MP’s inquiry is set to focus largely on the frequent spillages and siphoning of petroleum products along the Mombasa-Nairobi pipeline which was put up at a cost of Sh48 billion.

The pipeline has had several spillages, yet it is barely a year old.

KPC Board Chairperson John Ngumi in a statement said this will be a golden opportunity for them to showcase a myriad of reforms being undertaken to improve and modernize their governance and operations.

He said KPC will also use the opportunity to highlight the challenges it faces as well as the milestones they have covered towards serving Kenyans.

“At the same time the reforms being undertaken to improve and modernize the Company’s governance and operations, which include dealing with the aforementioned historical issues, and whose fruits are already evident in the Company’s healthy financial position, have gone largely unreported. The result is a widely distorted picture of KPC among Kenyans,” Ngumi said in a statement sent to newsrooms on Thursday.

Ngumi lamented that KPC has for long been a victim of negative media coverage, but says with the inquiry, the trend will be reversed.

“This inquiry is a welcomed opportunity for Kenyans to engage with KPC and put forward their views on the Company. We will definitely benefit from Kenyans’ collective wisdom,” he said.

In his statement, Ngumi did not talk about the oil siphoning and spillage reports.

The inquiry was prompted after KPC said it has planned to procure a Sh2 billion oil leakage detection system.

The State agency rejected an offer of Sh400 million by the contractor who built the 450-kilometre Mombasa-Nairobi line.

“Out of this engagement with Kenyans will emerge what we hope is a true picture of the state of KPC, a better understanding by KPC of what Kenyans expect from it, and an appreciation by Kenyans of the environment within which KPC operates, KPC’s achievements, challenges and plans, and the place KPC occupies in Kenya’s economic landscape,” Ngumi added.

Taxpayers have over time lost billions of shillings over suspicious oil spillage and siphoning.