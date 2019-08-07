KPA launches Sh360bn master-plan, eyes development of more ports in 30 years

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 7 – The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) on Wednesday launched an ambitious 30-year Sh360 billion Master Plan.

The 2018-2047 Master Plan, which was unveiled by Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary James Macharia, will see the development strategy for the major ports, lake ports, small coastal ports and the Inland Container Depots.

This is an estimated total investment of $ 3.6 billion (Sh360 billion).

Speaking during the launch of the strategic paper, Macharia said the plan will enable KPA management and the board to undertake investments that will position port of Mombasa among the world-leading seaports.

“If we do not plan, we will be having ad hoc investment which will not add much value to our country. Our strategy is to see port of Mombasa becoming the leading in Africa,” said Macharia.

KPA Managing Director Dr Daniel Manduku said they have planned to develop the Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone that will see additional berths constructed at the port of Mombasa to boost trade.

“We shall also have expansion and modernization of existing infrastructure specifically the construction of new berths in the westerly direction at the port of Mombasa,” he said.

He said KPA is also developing a modern oil handling facility by relocating the current Kipevu Oil Terminal to a more suitable location to allow for expansion.

He said the Lamu port, which is still under construction, is projected to grow through the construction of new berths for general cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk.

The first three berths of the Lamu port will be ready by October.

“Ultimately, the port of Lamu will have a capacity of 76 million tons by the year 2047,” said Manduku.

The port of Mombasa, Manduku said, has been experiencing a steady growth in cargo and container traffic for the 10 years.

Last year, KPA container traffic grew to 1.3 million 20-foot Total Equivalent Units (TEUs).

The 20-foot TEU is the standard size for containers globally.

“By the year 2027, we are looking to handle 2.9 million TEUs and 5.5 million TEUs in 2037 and 9.8 million TEUs in 2047,” said Manduku.

He added that similarly, total cargo throughput is projected to increase from 30.92 million tons in 2018, 61.4 million tons in 2027, 111.3 million in tons in 2037 and 188.0 million tons in 2047.

Manduku said the Inland Container Depot in Nairobi was recently revamped and its capacity increased to 450,000 containers annually.

“Following the construction and operationalization of the SGR, the use of cargo trains has greatly increased traffic to the ICDN, it is recommended that the facility’s capacity be expanded to handle up to one million TEUs annually,” he said.

The container volumes ferried by the SGR is projected to grow to 732,000 TEUs in 2022, 909,000 TEUs in 2027, 1.33 million TEUs in 2037 and 2.20 million TEUs in 2047.

“Plans are also underway to put up other ICDs proposed to be near major economic and logistics centres and national borders to facilitate trade,” said Manduku