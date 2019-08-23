Kisumu MCAs adopt Sh10bn 2019/20 budget, Sh4bn set aside for salaries

, KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 23 – Kisumu County Assembly lawmakers on Thursday approved a Sh10.3 billion budget for the 2019/20 Financial Year after a two months stalemate.

The approval marked the end of a stalemate that saw the Assembly miss the June 30 deadline for budget approval.

Members of County Assembly (MCAs) in a special sitting gazetted on Thursday approved the budget estimates after a lengthy debate that continued until midnight.

Personal emoluments were allocated the lion’s share of the budget at Sh4 billion, followed by development expenditure at Sh3.8 billion with operations and maintenance pegged at Sh2.4 billion.

The development budget which stands at 38 per cent was an increment by 8.2 per cent from the previous financial year which was pegged at 31 per cent of the total budget, the County Assembly Budget Committee said.

According to the county budget estimate report presented to the house by the committee Chairperson, Judith Ogaga, Sh230 million was earmarked for the Assembly.

Sh 45 million will be spent on rural-based ward development projects while Sh40 million was set aside for the city-based ward projects.

The county has a total of 35 wards.

In the budget, Sh140 million will go towards ward bursaries, with each ward expected to receive Sh4 million while the governor’s scholarship program has been allocated Sh65 million.