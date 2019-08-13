Kisumu Finance Executive impeached as order restraining House debate lapses  

, KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kisumu County Executive Committee (CEC) Member for Finance, Nerry Achar, has been impeached.

Achar was impeached on Tuesday after an order he obtained barring the County Assembly from discussing his conduct lapsed on Monday.

37 Members of County Assemblies (MCAs) voted to impeach Achar against 3 who opposed the censure motion.

Assembly Speaker Onyango Oloo transmitted the decision to Governor Anyang Nyong’o saying the House resolution took effect immediately.

The Assembly last Wednesday shelved scheduled impeachment proceedings after Achar obtained a court order restraining House debate.

A select committee formed to investigate misconduct allegations recommended that the Assembly cease any business with him.

Kolwa East MCA Steve Owiti tabled a motion of impeachment against Achar on July 30 following which a 16-member select committee was formed to investigate the allegations.

The committee recommended that the Governor Nyong’o dismisses Achar with immediate effect.

They also recommended that the Directorate of Criminal Investigation and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission should take up the matter and investigate financial impropriety.

The committee found Achar unfit to hold public office within the county.

Achar came under the spotlight after it emerged Dr Mathew Owili was facing an imminent eviction over rent arrears for 14 months amounting to Sh1.4 million.

The landlord – United Millers – wrote to the county government on July 27 with an intent to terminate the tenancy agreement.

The landlord who the county owes another Sh3 million arising from the tenancy of former Governor Jack Ranguma said he would not entend the DG’s tenancy beyond September 30.

A source in Owili’s office who sought to remain anonymous told Capital FM News attempts by the DG to seek clarification from the Finance Department over non-payment of rent for his official residence had hit a snag.