Kisumu Assembly to debate impeachment of County Finance Executive Wednesday

, KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 5 – The Kisumu County Assembly has gazetted a Special Sitting slated for Wednesday to debate a censure motion against the County Executive Committee (CEC) Member for Finance Nerry Achar.

This is after Achar failed to appear before 16-member ad hoc committee to respond to allegations that were leveled against him.

The ad hoc committee Chairperson Steve Owiti, who is the Kolwa East Member of County Assembly (MCA) said an invitation was sent to Achar to either appear before the committee on Saturday or Sunday.

Owiti reported that Achar failed to show up as the committee members waited his appearance.

He said the committee was available from 8 am to 5 pm on both days.

“For those two days, we were at the Assembly, waited for the CEC but in vain,” he said.

Owiti said the committee members made a unanimous decision to write a report and present to the Assembly on Wednesday this week for debate.

The Assembly went on recess last week occasioning the gazettement of the Special Sitting.

“Already the committee members are in undisclosed location writing down the report which we intend to present before the Assembly before the CEC is sent packing,” he said.

Owiti said the Assembly is following the laid down procedure on how to impeach a CEC member to avoid the nullification of its decision by a court of law.

“Some members who supported the CEC claimed that the allegations were rumors, so we gave the CEC an opportunity to come and clear the air but he failed,” he said.

Gard Olima, a committee member who is also the Majority Chief Whip in the County Assembly said Achar has failed to utilize the opportunity granted to him to respond to the allegations.

“This was the best opportunity for him to tackle all the allegations on his head, opportunity comes once,” he said.

When contacted by Capital FM News phone on Monday, Achar declined top comment on claims he failed to appear before the committee.

“No, no, no, I don’t want to comment on that matter,” he said.

The Assembly on Wednesday last week voted overwhelmingly to set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the Achar.

MCA Owiti who moved the impeachment motion cited four grounds for impeachment insisting Achar was not fit to hold a public office.

Among the allegations include incompetence and delays in reading the county’s budget statement.

Owiti also claimed Achar did not hold a relevant degree for the Finance and dwindling revenue collection in the county.