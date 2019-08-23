Kibra parliamentary seat aspirants required to submit nomination forms by 5pm Friday

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has reiterated that Friday marks the deadline for the submission of application forms and testimonials by aspirants eyeing the vacant Kibra parliamentary seat.

ODM tweeted on Friday urging aspirants who had expressed interest in vying for the seat which fell vacant following the death of MP Ken Okoth on July 26 to submit duly filled nomination forms by 5pm on Friday.

Judith Pareno, the Chairperson of ODM’s Election Board, said the nomination date will be announced at a later date.

Pareno’s assurance comes amid intense pressure from Kibra residents a majority of who have demanded a credible nomination process through party primaries as opposed to a direct ticked being handed to a preferred candidate by the party’s top brass.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced the Kibra mini-poll will be held on November 7.

Today is the deadline for the submission of application forms and testimonials by aspirants for the vacant Kibra Parliamentary seat. The NEB appeals to anyone who picked the form with the intention of vying for the seat on our party to return then before 5pm #MbelePamoja — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) August 23, 2019

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati gazetted the byelection through a notice published last Friday.

“Following the Declaration of Vacancy in the office of Member of the National Assembly for Kibra Constituency vide a letter from the National Assembly Speaker received on Wednesday, 14th August 2019, there shall be a by-election for Kibra Constituency on Monday, 7th November 2019,” read the Gazette Notice.

According to the poll agency, political parties and independent candidates can submit their candidatures between September 9 and 10.

“Political parties intending to present candidates in this by-election shall, after its primaries resolve all intra-party disputes and submit the list of persons nominated to contest in this election to the Commission on or before the Tuesday, 3rd September 2019,” Chebukati announced.

Chebukati further said candidates intending to participate in the by-election as independent candidates should not have been members of any political party at least three months [immediately] before the date of the by-election.