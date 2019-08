, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has set November 7 as the date for the Kibra parliamentary by-election.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati gazetted the mini-poll vide notice 7378 published on Friday.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi last Wednesday declared Kibra parliamentary seat vacant following the death of MP Ken Okoth on July 26.

More to follow…