Keroche owners Joseph and Tabitha Karanja arrested in Naivasha

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Keroche owners Joseph and Tabitha Karanja were Thursday afternoon arrested at their Naivasha brewery shortly after seeking anticipatory bail over the Sh14.5 billion tax fraud.

The two are expected to record statements later Thursday.

Earlier, their application for bail had been filed but was to be flown to Mombasa where the orders were expected to be given.

The court registry cited the ongoing 2019 Annual Judges Colloquium ongoing in Mombasa.

Tabitha issued a statement Wednesday evening slamming Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji for ordering her arrest over a Sh14.5 billion tax fraud investigation.

Karanja described the claims as baseless and without facts.

She further stated that she has not received any communication from the office of the DPP nor has any investigating officer questioned her over the alleged fraud.

In a rejoinder, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) defended its actions against Keroche Breweries Limited stating that the fight against tax evasion is not maliciously targeting any business or individual.

It pointed out that it will pursue only those who have deliberately chosen to evade their tax payment so that they are brought to book.

The Authority revealed that mechanisms have also been put in place to identify members of staff who aid in tax evasion and that those culpable will be dealt with decisively.