Keroche owners charged with tax evasion, lawyers seeking ‘favourable’ bail terms

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – Owners of Keroche Breweries Limited were Friday morning charged with tax evasion and other related offences at the Milimani Law Courts.

In total, Joseph and Tabitha Karanja denied ten counts related to tax evasion after Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) accused them of evading Sh 14.5 billion in taxes.

The couple that was arrested on Thursday is represented in court by lawyer James Orengo who is currently presenting a case for their release on favorable bond terms.

“The Bible says what the Lord has put together no man should put asunder,” Orengo to the presiding magistrate while referring to Thursday night incarceration of Tabitha as police set Joseph free on medical groups.