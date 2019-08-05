Kenyatta to grace Jamaica’s Independence Day fete in Kingston Tuesday

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is later Monday expected in Kingston, Jamaica, for a four-day State Visit which will see him attend the county’s 57th Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday as a special guest.

Kenyatta who departed from Nairobi shortly before midnight on Monday will also discuss multilateral cooperation with his host, Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Foreign Affairs staff based at Kenya’s mission in Kingston led by Amb Anthony Muchiri met Monday morning to finalize preparations for the State Visit.