Kenyatta to flag off inaugural crude oil shipment on Monday

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – Kenya is set join the league of oil exporting countries on Monday with the shipment of the first consignment set to be flagged off by President Uhuru at the port Of Mombasa.

200,000 barrels of crude oil have been earmarked for shipment.

This will be the first time the commodity worth an estimated Sh1.3 billion makes its way into the international market.

During the pilot period, Tullow Oil started by trucking 600 barrels by road then upscaled it to 2,000 for stockpiling at the Kenya Petroleum Refinery facility in Changamwe, Mombasa.

Tullow struck oil in Turkana’s Lokichar basin in northwest Kenya in 2012.

The consignment was bought by ChemChina UK after a competitive bidding process on July 26, 2019.