Kenyatta merges Interior and Immigration departments in realigned govt structure

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has merged the Interior and Immigration departments in a newly unveiled structure of the presidency which transfers additional functions to the ministries on Interior and the National Treasury.

In changes contained in Executive Order No. 6 of 2019 released on Friday, Kenyatta created the State Department for Interior and Citizens Services which will discharge functions previously assigned to the State Department of Interior and State Department for Immigration, Border Control and Registration of Persons.

President Kenyatta also merged the departments of Irrigation and Water and Sanitation, establishing the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation, previously named the Ministry of Water and Sanitation.

Following the changes, the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Irrigation has been renamed the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries.

In other changes, the Head of State transferred the President’s Delivery Unit (PDU) and the Directorate of National Cohesion and Values to the Ministry of Interior and Co-ordination of National Government.

The National Treasury has been assigned the budget and policy strategy function previously domiciled in the Office of the President (OP).

The Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender was assigned Public Service Performance Management and Monitoring previously domiciled in the OP with the Ministry of East African Community and Regional Development taking up the function of Kenya South Sudan Liaison Services.

The Kenya Development Response to Displacement Impact Project was moved to the Ministry of Devolution and the ASALS.

“To strengthen the efficacy of delivering the mandate of the Executive Office of the President, to direct and co-ordinate functions of Ministries and State Departments, the functions and ancillary institutions set out hereinafter are transferred from the Executive Office of the President to various Ministries and State Departments,” President Kenyatta explained.

The changes came into force immediately.