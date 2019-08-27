Kenyatta designates Stephen Masha Acting Controller of Budget following Agnes Odhiambo’s exit

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has named the Deputy Controller of Budget, Stephen Masha, the budget controller following the exit of Agnes Odhiambo whose term ended Monday.

Masha will hold the position on an acting capacity for a period of 90 days pending a substantive appointment, a gazette notice published on Tuesday read.

A declaration of vacancy for the position was also issued in a separate gazette notice by the Chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC), Stephen Kirogo, with those interested in the position required to submit their applications by September 9.

Qualifications set out in the notice include,” extensive knowledge of public finance or at least ten years’ experience in auditing public finance management.”

The position of Auditor General was also declared vacant following the departure of Edward Ouko whose eight-year term also came to an end on Monday.

Applicants interested in the position have until September 9 to submit their entries to the Public Service Commission, Kiroga stated.