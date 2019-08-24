Kenyatta arrives in Mukurwe-ini to attend musician John De Mathew’s sendoff

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is among top government officials attending the funeral of renown Benga musician John De Mathew currently underway at the late sensational singer’s rural home in Mukurwe-ini, Murang’a county.

Kenyatta who is accompanied by Deputy President William is among national leaders set to pay their final respects to De Mathew who played a key role in both his 2013 and 2017 presidential campaigns.

Cabinet Secretaries Mwangi Kiunjuri, James Macharia, Amina Mohamed, and Joe Mucheru are also attending the event.

De Mathew was involved in a fatal road accident on Sunday night last week.

An autopsy conducted by pathologist Dorothy Njeru revealed that the Benga musicians died of internal bleeding after sustaining internal injuries in the Sunday night accident.