Kenyatta arrives in Barbados for three-day State Visit

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has embarked on a three-day State Visit in the Caribbean nation of Barbados.

Kenyatta arrived in Bridgetown Barbados Thursday afternoon (GMT-4) in a visit Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma said was “part of his (Kenyatta) official visit of the Caribbean countries in line with his Pan African credentials and commitment”.

“Amongst issues to be discussed include revitalizing to bilateral relations, strategies for African common prosperity and cooperation in multilateral issues of mutual concern/benefit,” she tweeted.

He was received by Prime Minister Mia Mottley and a host of government officials upon arrival from a similar visit in Jamaica.

In Kingston, Jamaica, Kenyatta met and held talks with Governor-General Patrick Allen and Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

He met Kenyans living in Jamaica on Wednesday as he finalized his three-day State Visit in the Caribbean island nation.