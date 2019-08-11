Kenya’s strength anchored on cultural and religious diversity – Uhuru

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 – President Uhuru Kenyatta says the country draws its strength and lessons from the diverse cultural and religious diversity, witnessed among the more than 40 Kenya’s tribes.

In his message of goodwill to Muslim faithfuls, as they celebrate Eid ul Adha, the President pointed out that it is on the pedestal of Kenya’s cultural and religious diversity that the country continues to build a strong, united and prosperous nation.

“It, therefore, gives me great pleasure to express my appreciation for the role that the Islamic faith and culture plays in shaping Kenya’s distinctive character as a harmonious and caring society,” the President said in a statement sent to newsrooms.

“As Muslim faithfuls, across the nation, embark on the solemn festivities, I wish them all Eid Mubarak. May Allah accept your sacrifices.”

Eid al-Adha also called the “Festival of the Sacrifice”, is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year.

The day is meant to honour the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command.

During this occasion, muslims celebrate with family and friends while also extending a helping hand to the needy.