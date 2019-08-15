Kenyans have until Wednesday to file memoranda to House team probing oil spillages

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – Clerk of the National Assembly, Michael Sialai, says members of the public have until Wednesday next week to submit their views on the operations of the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) following frequent spillage of petroleum products along the Sh48 billion Mombasa-Nairobi oil pipeline that is less than a year old.

This comes after the National Assembly Committee on Energy resolved to open an inquiry on the matter.

The committee undertook to investigate the matter after an MP claimed the State agency wants to procure a Sh2 billion oil leak detection system after rejecting an offer of Sh400 million by the contractor who built the 450-kilometre Mombasa-Nairobi line.

“In the recent past, the Company has been reported in negative light with regard to the management of its affairs, frequent and unexplained spillages , loss of petroleum products and managerial conflicts which do not conform to accepted principles of corporate governance,” Sialai said in a notice appearing in a local daily on Thursday.

He said the House Energy Committee probe will focus on the policy and regulatory framework underpinning the management and operations of KPC.

“In this regard the Departmental Committee on Energy intends to conduct an inquiry into KPC’s compliance with legal and policy requirement with regard to budgeting and procurement; the status of the company’s storage and transportation infrastructure, including incidents of spillage and loss of petroleum products and attendant environmental impact,” he said.