Kenyan to be named Guinness World Record holder after 75-hour cooking marathon

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 19 – A Kenyan woman is set to be named Guinness World Record holder after completing a record 75-hour cooking marathon.

Maliha Mohammed, a Mombasa-born chef, on Sunday completed the longest non-stop cooking competition at Kenya Bay Beach Hotel in Mombasa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The longest cooking marathon for an individual is 68 hours, 30 minutes and 01 seconds.

It was achieved by Rickey Lumpkin II from the United States in Los Angeles, California on April 7, 2018.

The 36-year-old mother of two, started cooking on Thursday August 15 at 10am and finished the grueling competition on Sunday August 18 at 1:03pm, marking 75 hours 3 minutes.

Maliha said she was only resting for 30 minutes after every 12 hours of non-stop cooking.

“The journey has been tiresome. My legs are very painful, my eyes are hurting due to lack of enough sleep, but I’m grateful to have achieved this,” said Maliha.

She was speaking at Kenya Bay Beach Hotel in Mombasa, where she accomplished her quest to break the world record.

She becomes the first African to break the record.

The Guinness World Record is expected to announce Maliha’s achievement within the next two weeks.

Maliha, a self-taught chef, has a list of 400 recipes, which included local foods, international, Italian, Indian and others.

She said her quest to break the world record began last year, when she applied to compete, but due to lack of enough financial support, she had to pull out at the last minute.

Last year, Maliha was only able to raise Sh15,000 through friends and well-wishers, which was inadequate to take her through the competition.

In December last year, she re-applied to Guinness Book and they responded on April this year that her bid to had gone through.

She was able to get support from Pwani Oil Products Limited, who helped in supplying cooking oil and other essential commodities needed for her recipes. Sea Gas Limited agreed to supply her with cooking gas.

In June and July this year, she rehearsed by cooking 36 and 54 hours non-stop respectively, preparing 100 recipes in the process.

Pwani Oil Products Limited Commercial Director Rajul Malde said Maliha has been able to market Kenya.

“We believe that the recipes Maliha has cooked will now be advertised worldwide. Maliha will be called to many meetings abroad to showcase her talent. Tourists coming to Kenya will also want to eat from Maliha’s recipes,” said Malde.

Maliha will now join a galaxy of outstanding Kenyan achievers who have been featured in the Guinness Book of Records, which include; athletes Tegla Lorupe, Paul Tergat, Daniel Komen and Samuel Wanjiru.

Another Kenyan who has featured on the world list is Joseph Love who in 1992 milked 30 cows by hand in 24 hours.