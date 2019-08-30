Kenya says TICAD 7 was a success after four days of high-level talks

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – After four days of high-level discussions at the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Japan, the meeting has ended, with various development talks at an advanced stage.

President Uhuru Kenyatta led the Kenyan delegation to among other things lobby for resources to fund his ambitious Big Four Agenda which covers diverse areas in the fields of agriculture, affordable housing, universal health coverage, and manufacturing.

In a statement posted on her social media platforms, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma said the meeting was successful, but she did not divulge further details on partnership agreed upon during the conference.

Acting National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani, Transport CS Macharia Kamau, and Health CS Sicily Kariuki were among government officials who attended the conference.

“Yokohama also provides an opportunity for the delegation to engage on a number of bilateral & multilateral issues with key partners. Among them, peace and security, trade & investment, blue economy, infrastructural development, UHC, HR development & tourism, among others,” Juma’s statement posted on Friday read.

“It has been a productive 4 days in Japan during the TICAD 7 that brought together Members of the African Union and various development partners. President Uhuru Kenyatta led a strong Kenyan delegation to Yokohama Japan.”

The conference was a buildup of TICAD 6, the first-ever Tokyo International Conference on African Development on African soil that Kenya hosted in Nairobi in September 2016.

During the meeting, African countries called for more Public-Private Partnership projects between their governments and Japanese entities.

The conference was themed: “Advancing Africa’s Development Through People, Technology & Development.”

CS Juma said during the meeting, President Kenyatta, “was lauded for his leadership in hosting TICAD 6 and first Global Blue Economy 2018 in Nairobi in November 2018.”

Apart from showcasing Kenya’s growth and exposing Japan to available areas of cooperation in trade and investment, TICAD 6 also facilitated a high-level policy dialogue between African leaders and Africa’s development partners on issues regarding growth, sustainable development, security, peace and stability.

TICAD was launched by Japan in 1993 to promote Africa’s development.

Over the years, the conference has grown into a major global and multilateral forum for mobilizing and sustaining international support for Africa’s development under the principles of Africa ownership and international partnership.

During this year’s TICAD, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged TICAD member states to tap more into the growing youth population in Africa by enhancing development through innovative solutions.

The UN Secretary-General said technology and innovation are central to unleashing Africa’s vast potential and realizing the UN’s shared vision of leaving no one behind.

During his opening remarks, Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced a new initiative by the Japanese Government that seeks to strengthen judicial and law enforcement systems of African nations.

The programme dubbed New Approach for Peace and Stability in Africa (NAPSA) has already admitted 6, 076 police officers, public prosecutors and judges from 39 African into a capacity-building initiative where they will be trained on criminal justice and crime prevention.

“NAPSA will assist in making judicial, governmental administration and legislative systems stable and secure so that nation-building doesn’t move backward,” PM Abe said.