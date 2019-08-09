Kenya Editors Guild unveils review publication for journalists

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – The Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) has launched a quarterly publication that will help professionals in the industry critically interrogate their work.

The quarterly publication, that aims to strengthen professionalism in the industry is known as the Kenya Journalism Review (KJR) and was unveiled on Thursday by US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter and KEG President Churchil Otieno.

“The Kenya Journalism Review is a publication for serious, well researched and in-depth articles on issues affecting the media and journalism. We will use the Review as a reference for good, ethical and professional practice given the knowledge and expertise of the various authors. The publication belongs to journalists and they will be given the space and autonomy to write on whatever issue they wish as long as it’s about what is affecting the industry,” Otieno said.

It will be guided an Editorial Board comprising Joseph Odindo (Chairman), Churchill Otieno, Wangethi Mwangi, Mutuma Mathiu, Macharia Gaitho, Ochieng Rapuro, Pamella Sittoni, Christine Nguku, Joe Ageyo, George Nyabuga, Arthur Okwemba and Rosalia Omungo—the acting Chief Executive Officer of the guild.

The first issue of the publication highlights media funding, training for journalists, media regulation, audience measurement, newsroom leadership among others.

“This is a publication for journalists and they will have an opportunity to write on anything that affects them and the industry,” Churchil said.