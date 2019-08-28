Jubilee Party gives Kibra parliamentary aspirants until Friday to apply

, NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 28 – Jubilee Party is now calling on interested members seeking nomination in the Kibra by-election to file applications by Friday.

The party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju on Wednesday said the applications will be scrutinised before qualified candidates are invited for interviews between Saturday and Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party has disowned a letter sent to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Monday with names of five candidates–including footballer McDonald Mariga–with Tuju saying his signature was forged.

Following what the party terms as misleading and speculative reports in the media, Tuju says only the Chairman of the National Elections Board Andrew Musangi is authorised to be quoted in the media on the nomination exercise.

Tuju has outlined the party’s leadership structure and warned that not all officials are allowed to issue public statements about the party’s official position.

“All matters and announcements on the elections will only be done through the Chairman of NEC, until after the nomination process is completed,” he said.

In a heavily worded statement, Tuju dismissed reports that the party had already shortlisted its preferred individuals, describing the reports as “misleading and speculative”.

The Kibra parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of Ken Okoth who succumbed to cancer last month.

On Tuesday, IEBC said it had written to Jubilee Party seeking clarity about the fake letter that was sent bearing Tuju’s signature.

“IEBC received a letter, on Monday 26th August 2019 at 5pm, forwarding names of aspirants of Jubilee Party for the Kibra by-election. However, it has come to the attention of the Commission that Jubilee Party has denied authoring the said letter and termed it as fake. Consequently, the Commission has written to the party forwarding a copy of the letter for the party’s information and further action,” IEBC wrote on Tuesday.

Other parties fielding candidates in the mini poll include Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) among others.

According to timeliness issued by IEBC, all political parties are required to send the names of individuals whom they would have narrowed to for preparations of the ballot making process.