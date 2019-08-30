Jonny Andersen to quit KAA on Sep 30 after opting not to renew contract

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Jonny Andersen is set to exit the airports management entity on September 30.

KAA said in a statement released Friday Andersen will not be seeking to renew his contract set to expire on November 21.

“Jonny brought good knowledge of the industry and an ability to forge consensus among stakeholders. He has served with distinction and I wish him well in his future endeavors,” said KAA Chairperson Isaac Awuondo.

“During Jonny’s tenure we built a strong foundation for future growth, including strengthening our management team, improving our operations and enhancing customer service. The Board and I are committed to ensuring the Kenya Airports Authority fulfills its full potential to enable all our customers experience stress free travel.”

The Norwegian has been at the helm of KAA since November 2016.