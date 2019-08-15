Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Museum set for Sh8mn facelift

, KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 15 – The Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Museum in Bondo is set for a Sh8 million facelift as the National Museums of Kenya (NMK) embarks on a Sh2 billion rehabilitation program that will see some 100 heritage centres undergo a makeover.

NMK’s Regional Coordinator in Nyanza, Daniel Mitei, said the exercise is set to start in August.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mitei spoke on Wednesday as he received NMK Director General Mzalendo Kibunjia in Kisumu.

Kibunjia was in the region to assess preparations for the rehabilitation of the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Museum at Kango ka Jaramogi, home of the founding Vice President of Kenya.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had directed that the building be refurbished when he visited Jaramogi’s home in December 14, 2018.

Kibunjia confirmed the planned rehabilitation of the museum was on course but noted that it is not the only heritage centre that will undergo repair.

More than 100 national monuments across the country will be refurbished at a cost of Sh2 billion.

Kibunjia said works had so far started adding the sites to be refurbished have historical significance to the country.

Some of the centres have been in existence for years without being repaired.