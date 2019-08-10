IPOA cites meagre resources, lack of cooperation as major challenges in executing its mandate

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority has identified meagre resources and lack of cooperation from authorities and witnesses, as some of the major challenges they are facing, in the execution of their duties.

Many victims of police brutality are willing to report the case and even record a statement with IPOA, Commissioner Doreen Muthaura said but majority resist to appearing before the court, largely because of fear for victimization.

While ward commanders are mandated by law to report to the authority cases of either police killings or harassment, the Commissioner says they rarely do so.

Since its inception in 2011, IPOA has received more than 13,000 complaints with only a paltry 6 cases successfully prosecuted and determined in their favour but more others remain active in court, at various stages.

“The six convictions should be considered a great achievement, bearing in mind the slow judicial system in our country,” she said.

There more than 60 cases pending in court.

The authority mandates range from conducting impartial and independent investigations, inspections, audits and monitoring of the National Police Service (NPS), in a bid to prevent impunity and enhance professionalism in the interest of public.

The authority is set to launch its Strategic Plan at the end of the month to provide recommendations for improvement of the functioning of NPS.