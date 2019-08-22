IG Mutyambai seeks chamber of commerce support in fight against counterfeits

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 –Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has sought the involvement of national business lobby – Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) – in the fight against counterfeit products and contraband goods in the country.

The IG said the cooperation between police KNCCI will facilitate integration of law enforcement agents and the business community.

KNCCI President Richard Ngatia noted that the vice can be eradicated through information sharing and community policing.

“We have discussed a wide range of issues among them the war against counterfeit products, timely and efficient information sharing, community policing and corporate social responsibility projects between the business community and the National Police Service,” he said.

KNCCI President Richard Ngatia was speaking during a courtesy call to Mutyambai who hosted a KNCCI delegation at his Jogoo House office on Thursday.

Ngatia pledged to support the service through construction of new police stations to ensure police visibility through partnership with foreign donors.

“The Chamber will also work with its members and donors to help the police service build new police stations in various mapped areas so as to increase their visibility and presence and ultimately serve the community better,” the KNCCI president observed.

Ngatia noted with globalization and technological advancement, businesses are facing dynamic security challenges ranging from traditional threats to contemporary and more sophisticated crimes.

“Just like many other sectors, the business community has been one of the hardest hit segments by violent extremism that has seen investors allocate more funds to install mitigation measures. However, it is commendable that as a country we have remained unbowed and more resilient,” he said.

Ngatia cited the recent reopening of the of the dusitD2 Hotel along 14 Riverside Drive in Westlands exactly six months after 21 people died in a terrorist attack, and resumption of normal business at the Westgate Mall, as clear manifestation of determination by the business community to rise above the contemporary transnational crime challenges.

He commended the Inspector General of Police for the critical role the security services play to ensure safety of lives and property of all people residing within the country.

“Indeed, we applaud you for the reform path you have steered the National Police Service by overseeing the transformation from a police force to a police service that is more grounded and has affinity with the local mwananchi,” Ngatia added.