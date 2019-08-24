ICT PS Jerome Ochieng says rogue enumerators to be delisted, contingencies in place

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – ICT Principal Secretary Jerome Ochieng has said enumerators caught up in breach of the contract they signed will be delisted and face the full force of the law.

While addressing the media on Saturday, Ochieng reiterated it is all systems go for the 2019 National Census saying adequate preparations and disbursement of all the needed materials has been done.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know we live in a unique society and as we go for this census, we are also aware of emergencies, so we have prepared ourselves to deal with them. We have other enumerators on standby for cases such as what happened in Nyamira,” Ochieng said.

He has warned the enumerators against misconduct of any kind that may negatively affect the exercise.

“We will deal with each case administratively and those caught in any misconduct will not be part of this exercise,” Ochieng warned.

His remarks came a day after an enumerator was arrested in Nyamira County for giving out a census data kit as collateral after failing to pay for alcohol at a local pub.

Gilbert Maranga, an ICT Supervisor in Kemera area is said to have gone missing since Thursday prompting the Nyamira County Census Coordinator, Lensa Apondi, to report his absence to police.

The police launched a search after receiving the report which led to the recovery of the gadgets – a data capture kit and a power bank assigned to him – at a joint identified as Club Focus.

“A search was mounted and we were able to locate him at a drinking joint at Princess Pub where he was arrested and led the police to another bar namely Club Focus were the gadgets were recovered from the Club Manager,” a senior police officer said, “he had kept the gadgets as collateral having consumed alcohol on credit.”

Kenya will be conducting a national census Saturday and Sunday, ten years after the last census that was undertaken in 2009.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) Chairperson Peter Kiguta there are 2,700 ICT supervisors, 27,000 content monitoring supervisors and 135,000 enumerators recruited to undertake the exercise across the country.