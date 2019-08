, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – Hillary Kipngeno Barchok has been sworn in as Governor of Bomet following the demise of Governor Joyce Laboso last Friday.

Barchok was sworn in shortly after 10 am on Thursday by High Court judge George Dullu in a ceremony held at Bomet’s Green Stadium in Sotik attended by Deputy President William Ruto.

Barchok will become the third Governor after the late Laboso and inaugural Governor Isaac Ruto.