, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – Bomet Deputy Governor Hillary Barchok will be sworn in as the new county chief on Thursday, a week after the demise of Govenor Joyce Laboso.

The inauguration ceremony will be held at the Bomet’s Green Stadium in Sotik presided over by Kericho High Court judge George Dullu.

Deputy President William Ruto is expected to grace the occasion.

Barchok will become the third Governor after the late Laboso and inaugural Governor Isaac Ruto.