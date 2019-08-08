Hillary Barchok takes over as Bomet Governor, promises to deliver on Laboso’s pledges

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – The newly inaugurated Bomet Governor Hillary Kipngeno Barchok has promised to step up and ensure that what the late Joyce Laboso started in her two tenure as the county chief is achieved.

Speaking at the Green Stadium in Bomet after being sworn in on Thursday, Barchok said it was an honor to work under the leadership of a great and a visionary leader like Laboso, committing to fulfill all the development projects that were underway before her death on Friday.

“I will always be indebted to our late Governor for choosing me to deputize her and I promise to do my best not only to follow on her footsteps but also to ensure that everything outlined in our manifesto is achieved,” said Barchok.

Barchok called on the people of Bomet to unite and support him as he takes his new role as the Governor saying the role ahead is not easy, but he is determined and committed to deliver and protect the legacy that Laboso left.

“I take responsibility to ensure that the attributes and principles of Joyce Laboso will be reflected in my leadership. I ask all of you to support and pray for me and let us work together as a team and make our Governor proud wherever she is,” Barchok said.

Barchok was sworn in a ceremony attended by Deputy President William Ruto.

Others who were present at the event include neighboring county governors from Baringo, Kericho, Nandi, Narok, Kisii, deputy governors among others.

The leaders called on Barchok to work with other leaders from Bomet County and the National Government to ensure that the late Laboso’s agenda is achieved.

“We are behind you and we promise to be with you in this journey. As we all know, Governor Laboso had brought development in this county and together with you Barchok, you did a tremendous job in a span of two years. You were in the right track and still are and we believe in you. Take this county to the next level and ensure the legacy Her Excellency Joyce Laboso left is taken higher,” said Bomet County Women Joyce Korir.

Her sentiments were supported by Nandi Governor Stephen Sang who urged all the leaders to support Barchok in ensuring Laboso’s aspirations are realized.

“We are in this devolution Journey together and I am requesting all of us to rally our support behind our now Bomet Governor Barchok to ensure what Laboso started does not stop. Let us work together and make devolution works,” said Sang

The Bomet governor’s seat fell vacant following the demise of Laboso, the second Bomet Governor who succumbed to cancer at the Nairobi Hospital.

She was buried on August 3 in a State funeral at her matrimonial home in Fort Ternan, Kisumu County.