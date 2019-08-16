Govt says Sh2.4bn water and sanitation projects complete in Siaya

, KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 16 – The national government has completed five water and sanitation projects in Siaya County at the cost of Sh2.42 billion.

Ministry of Water and Sanitation Principal Secretary Joseph Irungu on Friday said the completed projects are offering quality water supply to the locals.

Among programs funded include the Siaya-Bondo water supply and sanitation project.

The PS spoke in Kisumu when he paid a courtesy call at the Lake Victoria South Water Service Board (LVSWSB) while on route to Siaya County to commission several concluded water projects in the area.

“These are projects that were funded by the national government through the water for schools programme being run by the ministry,” he said.

He said the projects have improved sanitation in the region with an estimated population of 51,000 benefiting.

Other projects in the area include Kamrembo-Udira community water project, Naya borehole water project, Tingare borehole water project and Sigalame borehole water project.

He told the locals to ensure the water projects are used prudently.

Irungu further announced that a total of eight water and sanitation projects are ongoing in Siaya, the government estimated to spend Sh1.3 billion.

He said the Siaya-Bondo last mile connectivity project costing Sh200 million is on course and near completion.

“I have met the Board of LVSWSB, and they have taken me through the progress of each of the projects in Siaya County,” he said.

He noted that the water and sanitation projects, once completed and commissioned, will alleviate suffering by locals who often walk long distances to fetch water.

“These projects will have major impacts on the locals once they are completed,” he said.

Irungu said three primary schools in Siaya have been identified and earmarked for water projects with an estimated cost of Sh19.7 million.

“We have no funding for now, but we plan to do water projects in the named schools,” he said.