Govt renames inaugural women prize Joyce Laboso Award

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – The government has named an award for women leaders after the late Bomet Governor Dr Joyce Laboso, in honour of her exemplary leadership.

Dubbed the Purple Ribbon Award, it will be accorded to women leaders who show courage, perseverance, and resilience while promoting national values of peace, human rights and social equity.

The Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs on Thursday announced the award will serve as an affirmation to the achievement and leadership of women in promoting national values, as exemplified by the late Laboso during her life.

“The late Laboso demonstrated that true heroism is not achieved by focusing on ourselves but by moving beyond the self and doing well for all humanity,” Cabinet Secretary Prof. Margaret Kobia said.

The inaugural award last year witnessed the conferment of National Honours to 30 eminent women leaders by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kobia announced the renaming of the annual award during an event attended by women leaders among them Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi, her Kitui counterpart Charity Ngilu and Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s spouse Ida.

The Cabinet Secretary challenged women in leadership to take the younger women under their wings and mentor them to develop their leadership skills.

“Through mentorship, we can mold a capable generation from the youthful population that looks up to us for guidance to whom we can pass the leadership baton,” the CS said.

Laboso, 58, died of cancer on July 29.

She was the second Governor for Bomet County having defeated Isaac Ruto in the 2017 elections.