Govt pledges single-permit regime for filmmakers in a bid to promote arts industry

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – The government has pledged to establish a single-permit regime for international filmmakers to promote ease of doing business.

Information Communication and Technology Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru said this will encourage internationally acclaimed big-budget filmmakers shoot movies in Kenya, which will translate to revenue generation and employment opportunities for Kenya’s arts industry.

He was speaking when he graced an event to mark the end of five-day Indian film festival on Wednesday.

“Any films you want to do, through the film commission we are ready to create that single window so that we can get all the other government agencies whether revenue authority or working with counties to make sure you have a single permit that allows you to come and freely film but be sure that we will provide you with wherever facilities you need and we look forward to even bigger and better collaborations,” said the CS.

Kenya Film Commission (KFC) CEO Timothy Owase said that government is committed to supporting the film industry, citing its huge potential in creating business and job opportunities.

“Each project that comes to Kenya will be given the necessary incentives required, and the incentives are not only for international film makers but also stimulus package for the local film makers,” said Owase.

The festival was attended by leading Bollywood film makers, actors and producers who heaped praises on the wonderful locations Kenya has for shooting movies.

“The real hero of a film has always been the location, coming and spending five days in Kenya has been an eye opener; it’s a very film shoot friendly destination,” Rajul Chadhe, one of the biggest filmmakers in India, said.

The visiting film makers described Kenya as the heart of Africa which captures the African beauty through its diverse culture and nature.

“We had an opportunity of travelling to Mombasa and the Old town which I loved very much, I would love to shoot a chase there,” said Bollywood filmmaker, Rahul Mitra.

“The ocean is also a very good location, I have so many visuals about what we work on. I just need to go back and plan,” he added.

“When I came here, the experience is something I can’t explain in words, Kenya is just amazing,” said Rahul Bali a film curator.

Bollywood is currently the leading film maker in the world, and Kenyan filmmakers will be collaborating with them to learn the best practices in steering the industry ahead.