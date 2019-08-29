Governor Mutua unveils Sh40mn Cancer Care Centre at Machakos Level V Hospital

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Aug 29 – Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua on Thursday launched a cancer center which has a state-of-the-art ultra-modern chemotherapy preparation area equipped with a Chemo Shield equipment for the administration of chemotherapy to cancer patients.

The County Cancer Centre will offer a one stop screening and treatment solution for residents of Machakos and beyond.

All residents of Machakos registered under the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) program which Machakos is among counties the national government is piloting the initiative in will receive free treatment at the centre.

Machakos County has spent Sh23 million in purchase of diagnostic equipment and Sh10 million in equipping for the centre.

The Cancer Centre has received support from external partners who include The Ministry of Health, National Cancer Institute, International cancer institute, Path, Bioventures for Global Health, Kenyatta National Hospital, Ampath and Lions Club.

Patients have a choice of either using a bed or a comfortable lounge chair while receiving chemotherapy treatment and are assured of receiving chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment comparable to the highest international standards, county officials said.

Free counseling and education for patients, their relatives, and friends will be available from qualified counselors in addition to complementary therapies such as nutrition.