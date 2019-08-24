Giving enumerators false information illegal, Amnesty International Kenya warns

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – Amnesty International (Kenya) is urging Kenyans to participate in the national census set to commence Saturday evening saying every citizen has a right to be counted.

The human rights group has however warned Kenyans against giving false information to enumerators saying although participation in census is voluntary, giving misleading information is illegal.

“You have a right to be counted. While voluntary, it is your civic duty to participate. Participating is voluntary, but giving false information is illegal,” the agency notes in an advisory on the census.

“The census determines your right to participation, to be recognized by the state and receive public funding and essential services under our Bill of Rights,” the advisory further notes.

Amnesty International (Kenya) explains that data collected during the two-day national exercise set to commence 6pm on Saturday will be crucial in guiding the government as it plans for development.

“It is the basis in which the Government of Kenya will undertake evidence-based planning for the future development of the nation and 47 counties.”

The lobby asked the government to protect the privacy of Kenyans which is an obligation under the Constitution.

The agency noted with concern the inclusion of information on Huduma Namba registration status as well as national identity and passport numbers.

“Should you answer these questions you will have given away your personal identity, and given the GPS location attached to your information, your location as well,” the Amnesty International (Kenya) advisory notes.

“Censuses avoid having unique identifiers such as ID numbers in digital systems, especially those not backed by a data protection framework. Whether you registered for Huduma Namba or your registration number is outside the type of questions specified under the Statistics Act,” the rights group adds.

Amnesty International (Kenya) has warned that the inclusion of the information on Huduma Namba, “could expose all persons who are not registered.”