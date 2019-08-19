Gershom Otachi Bw’omanwa named Land Commission boss

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed Gershom Otachi Bw’omanwa, a Managing Partner at a Nairobi-based law firm, the Chairperson of the National Land Commission (NLC).

Otachi was among 11 candidates shortlisted for the position which fell vacant in February after Mohammad Swazuri’s six-year term came to an end.

Former Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner General John Njiraini quit the race chairpersonship on August 6.

Others who had been shortlisted for the job are former Institution of Surveyors of Kenya (ISK) Chairperson Mwenda Makatimo and former lawmakers Tiyah Galgalo Ali (Isiolo Woman Representative) and Humphrey Njuguna (Gatanga).

The selection panel led by National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) Commissioner Priscilla Nyokabi also listed lawyers Hussein Farah, Gerishom Otachi, Naomi Wagereka, Patrick Adolwa, Paul Wambua, Robert Kilimo and Mwenda Kiambi.

More to follow…