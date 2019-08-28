Former TLB Chairperson Hassan Ole Kamwaro is dead

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 28 – Former Transport Licencing Board Chairman Hassan Ole Kamwaro is dead.

Kamwaro succumbed to throat cancer in the US where he had been seeking treatment for more than three months, according to a family member who spoke to Capital News this morning.

Kamwaro had been in and out of hospital locally for a while, before he was taken to the US for specialised treatment.

He is remembered for a non-nonsense approach in dealing with the matatu menace in the country before he retired.

As soon as he retired, Kamwaro shocked the nation when he married a 15-year-old girl as his second wife, and later defended it saying his Maasai culture allows it.

He served as the TLB Chairman from 2010 to 2012.