Family mourns De Mathew as loving father and peace-loving individual

, NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 24 – The family of the late Benga musician John De Mathew has mourned him as a man who loved peace and prioritized unity.

Speaking in Gatanga, Gathiru-ini village, Muranga County during his burial ceremony on Saturday, the family said they have lost a man who loved them and worked tirelessly to cater for their needs.

Through glowing and moving tributes poured out to him by his two wives Sarafina Wairimu and Caroline Waithera together with their children De Mathew was described as a man who has left an indelible mark in his family and the country at large.

“I will mourn the loss of my husband, my best friend, my soul-mate and my everything, but I will find comfort in the knowledge that he loved me to the very end. Thank you for helping me find love forever. You have left me a piece of you in our children,” said Wairimu.

“I don’t have to explain who John was to anyone, but you all know he was a great man and a phenomenon musician who loved peace.”

Wairimu described her co-wife as a loving and a respectful woman who did not interfere with their lives even when De’Mathew married her and cautioned anyone against sowing seeds of discord between them.

“He was my soulmate and my inspiration my steadfast rock that helped me through thick and thin. John supported and loved us all and was always there to help navigate through life’s challenges,” said Waithera.

One of his daughters gave an emotional tribute, moving mourners to tears after she recalled having dreamt about her father’s death only three days before he died.

“I want to say here that I had a dream that my dad had been involved in an accident and his car went on fire, little did I know that three days later he would actually be dead,” she recalled in a tearful tribute.

“Daddy, I will always love you, I remember you taught me how to iron your clothes and now they are just in the closest with no one to wear them. Daddy, please come back home, I know you are just sleeping,” she said.

Some of his children chose to express their tributes through songs to honor their father’s love for music.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy President William Ruto were among those who attended the burial.

The popular Benga musician – John Ng’ang ‘a De’Mathew – died on August 18, after ramming into a truck along the Thika Superhighway.

The accident occurred at a black spot near Blue Post hotel.

Gatanga Member of Parliament Nduati Ngugi said the musician died on the spot, after ramming into a truck.

He was heading home after attending a fundraiser for fellow musician Peter Kagia’s ailing child, a close family member said.

De Mathew’s death sent shockwaves among his wide fan base across the country.

He was arguably the King of Kikuyu music following the death of John Kamaru, in 2018.

Before his demise, the 52-year-old musician had recorded and released more than 375 songs in 50 albums.