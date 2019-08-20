Ex-Makadara MP Ndolo denies threatening to kill, freed on Sh200,000 cash bail  

, NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 20 – Former Makadara lawmaker Reuben Ndolo was Tuesday morning released on Sh200,000 cash bail after denying charges arising from an incident in which he is said to have threatened to kill and caused disturbance.

Ndolo was arrested on Saturday alongside six other individuals.

A short statement from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters said the seven were arrested at Bustani Gardens along Ole Odume road on Saturday night.

“The suspects are in lawful custody awaiting arraignment,” the statement said, “they were arrested for creating disturbance and threatening to kill.”

Ndolo and the co-accused were Tuesday with creating disturbance in a manner likely to cause breach of peace. They further denied an additional charge of threatening to kill.

Ndolo alongside George Otieno, Cyrus Nyamboga, Benard Ochieng, Dick Otieno and Hassan Dima, were charged with creating disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

The court was told the ex-lawmaker uttered words threatening to kill Rashid Hamid, the Director of Richland Properties Limited.

“Wewe mjinga wa Lamu, ukileta mchezo Nairobi tutakuua kwa kukudunga dunga visu, usilete ushago hapa Nairobi si kwenu, rudi Lamu na tutahakikisha tumekuuwa (You Lamu fool if you ever joke with us in Nairobi, we will stab you because this is not your place. You should go back to Lamu else we take you there by force),” the charge sheet quoted him as having said.

This said utterances are said to have been made at Bustani gardens along Oledume road on August 16 at 18:45 pm.

The accused, the prosecution told the court, forcefully broke into the gates of the said Bustani garden.

The court will mention the matter on September 3.