Enumerator in Nyamira gives out census kit as collateral at a local bar

, NYAMIRA, Kenya, Aug 23 – Police in Nyamira have booked an enumerator who gave out a data capture kit and a power bank assigned to him for this weekend’s national census as collateral after drinking alcohol at a local bar on credit.

Gilbert Maranga, an ICT supervisor in Kemera area is said to have gone missing prompting the Nyamira County Census Coordinator, Lensa Apondi, to report his absence to police.

The police launched a search after receiving the report which let to the recovery of the gadgets at a joint identified as Club Focus.

“He went missing from his place of work at Kemera ward since yesterday 21st August, 2019 and the said coordinator alerted police at Sengera police station who mounted a search and were able to locate him at a drinking joint at Princess Pub where he was arrested and led the police to another bar namely Club Focus were the aforementioned gadgets were recovered from the Club Manager where he had kept the gadgets as collateral having consumed alcohol on credit,” the police report read.