EACC roots for values-based education to tackle graft

, Juliet Omelo: NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is rooting for a values-based education system to help tackle increased cases of graft.

Citing a 2018 report which indicated corruption incidences increased from 38.9 per cent in 2017 to 41.8 per cent in 2018, EACC Commissioner Paul Mwaniki on Tuesday called for reforms in the education sector as part of wide-ranging measures towards tackling graft.

Commissioner Mwaniki said the increase – albeit marginal – was a pointer to the deterioration of ethics among Kenyans.

“The EACC National Ethics and Corruption Survey 2018 revealed that the number of people who encountered corruption and unethical incidences increased marginally from 38.9 per cent in 2017 to 41.8 per cent in 2018,” said the commissioner.

Speaking at a pre-conference on Entrenching Value-Based Education in the Kenyan education system in Nairobi, Mwaniki said there is need for values to be inculcated into the new Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) through the establishment of integrity clubs.

He said the clubs would encourage teenagers and youths to make informed choices.

“The constitution underscores values as the basis for good governance, human rights, identity, effective public service delivery and leadership. These values need to be instilled through our education institutions,” said Mwaniki.

According to Mwaniki values-based education will help nature and access qualities of good leadership among Kenyan youths.

The commissioner added that EACC in collaboration with the Ministry of Education has implemented an education training and awareness program as a way of infusing values to youths, with an aim of promoting personal integrity.

“The commission has engaged in sponsorship of special category in music and dram festivals over the years to promote integrity,” declared the commissioner.

CBC emphasizes on outcomes of a learning process which require learners to apply skills, knowledge and attitude rather than mainly focusing on what learners are expected to learn about on items of traditionally defined subject content.